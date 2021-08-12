Cannes Lions awards: a blueprint for planning consumer behaviour

The Cannes Lions awards for creative excellence offer an important annual blueprint for how the advertising industry needs to plan for the 12 months that follow in terms of consumer behaviour. This year’s event, which was held virtually, was no different.

In a benchmark seminar Pinterest’s CMO Andréa Mallard said the pandemic has forced society to adapt and come together in ways not believed possible before.

She said brands need to learn lessons from the change in lifestyle. "Don’t stop now. We mustn’t just think consumers want to go back to the habits and behaviours they adopted pre-pandemic. People have reprioritised, and brands must do the same."

That view on the changing role of brands was amplified by brand consultant Mark Ritson, who said, concerning the changing role of creativity, that the approach no longer needs to be glossy but can also be pragmatic.

"The only way to understand brands properly is to realise that they play a tiny little role in consumers’ lives. That’s not a depressing thought, it’s realistic.

"It enables us to do a much better job, ironically, of growing brands, than if you think your brand is some big, important thing that’s always top of mind for consumers."

In recent years the advertising industry has become overly obsessed with technology the world over and, said Margaret Johnson, partner and chief creative officer at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, it is perhaps now time to look at tech as simply an enabler.

"You want to play to Gen Z’s interests. It’s more interesting, as a creative, to come up with ideas that are bespoke to specific platforms, like Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram. It makes your idea stronger when it’s more specific."