Winning with women: Banking on making investing inviting, inspiring and inclusive

"Women save, men invest". This has rung true for centuries and is unfortunately still the predominant theme tune of the financial services industry. This Women’s Month, we find out how the pandemic has affected women’s financial confidence and wellbeing in SA, as well as how to make investing more inviting, inspiring and inclusive for women.

Apart from the obvious impact on human health, the pandemic has made another aspect of life crystal clear – how fragile we all are economically. With the resulting unheard-of scale of job losses, that desperate side hustle has been in full flow just to purchase the daily basics. On the flip side, those lucky enough to not see a change in monthly income, and those who have benefited from working from home in cutting down on discretionary spend such as the daily commute, work clothes, coffees and lunches, have been inspired to save what they can.

Sadly, this "pandemic stash" has largely been accumulated by men, who have squirrelled away twice as much as women in the UK. A higher proportion of men across all age groups aim to transfer those savings to investments, while women tend to leave their money in savings accounts, 75% of which earn low to no interest.

In line with this growing financial awareness, there’s also rising social consciousness and a reprioritisation of "stuff" and a move to more purposeful, sustainable spending, particularly prevalent in the younger segment. We need to work together to build a stronger saving culture and promote the benefits of investing to close the confidence gap. But truly understanding the effects of the pandemic means we need to dive deeper than financial impact.

Studies show women’s self-esteem continues to be below that of men, particularly in the younger generation. That’s significant, as financial independence makes a substantial contribution to self-esteem, which allows us to have choices, personally and professionally, and is only compounded by the sense of physical and emotional entrapment brought on by the pandemic.

Then there’s the fact that the gender pay gap has widened, with the percentage of female "high earners" in the UK still less than one in five. As financial independence is a prerequisite of overall wellness and alleviating stress, this presents an opportunity for the industry as a while to better communicate the benefits of investing over just saving. After all, we’re all trying to make our money go further. But saving behaviour isn’t completely driven by income as the higher the salary you get, the more you’re likely to spend.

1+1=3: Grabbing the financial education opportunity

Encouragingly, Kantar’s C-19 Barometer Lead for SA, Stacy Saggers, says: “Kantar’s 9-wave Barometer study, conducted among 500 connected South Africans per wave, reveals more than half of SA men (52%) and women (54%) are likely to start or increase investing their money.” Note that in the SA context, investment is likely to encompass saving behaviour across platforms, institutions and bank accounts.

But half of those surveyed globally admit they don’t know enough about the topic, with a strong misperception that you need more money than is required to invest. This goes both ways, as many say they’re not considering investing as they feel the industry simply doesn’t understand them. Because while financial services overall are largely seen as gender neutral, especially compared to more polarised industries of auto (male) and baby (female), both genders feel the realm of investment and niches such as cryptocurrency have greater male bias and better understanding of men than women.

Women’s online searches also tend to lead to websites with brighter colours and a more conversational tone than the technical jargon on the sites men reach. In solving this challenge, we need to focus with empathy on how the content, imagery and tonality of financial services’ communications perpetuates this separation and gender bias. The question of money produces an emotional reaction in women. It’s often a complex reaction of shame, insecurity and not feeling valued, largely based on past exclusion from the sector. But that doesn’t mean we’re looking for more flowery language and pink text. Stereotypes hold no value unless we turn them on their heads.

This way of thinking starts at an early age, so we need to spend less time teaching our youth about parallelograms and more on financial planning, explaining the meaning of compound interest and paying taxes. We need to empower and enable people to have their own financial autonomy by talking about their goals and helping to frame the conversation around money management. By holding the conversation in the right places, the knock-on effect will benefit everyone. But there are still two tasks to win with women in the long-term financial wellness space.

First, in the world of wellness, we need to invite women in, ensuring we have the openness and inclusivity needed to break down barriers in the world of the everyday family financials. Then, in the less relatable world of wealth, we need to inspire greater female financial confidence. Banks do so by showing women as accomplished achievers enjoying their success, but that this can seem unattainable. Instead, we need to show a tangible, relevant benefit to making these banking behaviour changes.

Typical depictions of female financial confidence tend to reflect genuine needs in the category, but brands tend to cluster and focus on "include me’ and "reward me", rather than "free me", ‘reassure me", "challenge me" and "equip me". To tap into the white spaces, we need to better understand what the world of finance looks like for women and how they’re talking about it.

Hashtags related to women and finance on Instagram reveal holistic sharing about money and finances online, with four predominant themes: From being stronger together and celebrating their struggles and successes, to reconciling roles, lifestyle liberation and owning the space.