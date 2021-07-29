Charlize Theron and Capitec CEO among speakers in PSG Think Big webinar series

Following the popularity of previous instalments of PSG’s Think Big Series which launched in 2020, four thought-provoking webinars will be launched over the next few weeks, featuring among others, Oscar-winning and globally acclaimed SA-born actress Charlize Theron, and Gerrie Fourie, the CEO of Capitec, SA’s third-biggest bank.

“Our upcoming Think Big series of webinars will see leading voices in their respective sectors exploring poignant issues like women in leadership and the future of SA SMEs. We are confident that our dialogues with this line-up of speakers will shed light on current affairs,” says PSG chief marketing officer Tracy Hirst.

Since inception the Think Big Series received about 70,000 registrations and similar views of the recordings. It’s a fascinating collection of dialogues hosted by expert financial journalist Bruce Whitfield and top PSG executives that feature high-profile speakers. The series of webinars address SA’s main concerns in uncertain times.

What to expect?

The series will kick off with Fourie, who will weigh in on what the future holds for aspiring innovators in the banking space. HE was part of the founding contingent that launched what today is regarded by Brand Finance Banking 500 as the third strongest banking brand in the world, and his views on the way forward for banking are sure to be fascinating.

Answering the question: “What does tomorrow hold for SA’s constitution?” Roelf Meyer, director of the In Transformation initiative and a veteran of SA’s transition to democracy, will provide his insights on electoral reform. One of the biggest challenges that lies ahead for the Constitutional Court is the implementation of a new system that will allow independent candidates to stand for election.

Fittingly during Women’s month in August, Charlize Theron will share her insights on the prospects of women as the leaders of the future. Although famous for being an actress, Theron is an advocate for gender quality and active campaigner in the fight against HIV.