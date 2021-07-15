MOST Awards receive bumper number of votes

The 12th edition of the MOST Awards – an annual celebration of service excellence by SA’s media owners and media agencies – has received a record number of industry-nominated votes.

A total of 492 people directly involved in the media buying and selling space have submitted votes, delivering one of the best response rates in the history of the MOST Awards.

“The response from our industry to this year’s MOST Awards survey has been fantastic,” says Brad Aigner, MD of Freshly Ground Insights Research, which conducted the industry-wide survey. “Given the very difficult challenges that everyone has faced, it is amazing and heart-warming that so many people were prepared to make their contribution by participating in the survey.”

The Marketing Services Award also had a record number of nominations in 2021. “This suggests that this function remains an important part of the media owner and media agency relationship dynamic. Given our circumstances over the past 18 months, the service and support of the marketing services team are possibly more critical now than they have ever been,” says Aigner.

This year, the newspaper and magazine categories have been merged into a single print category. Similarly, TV and cinema have combined to form a single broadcast category.

A special Virtually Perfect Service Award – in recognition of the changing media sales environment as a result of the lockdown – will also be made. The award recognises a sales team that took a firm grip on “business unusual” by making clients feel like it was “business as usual” through the innovative and effective use of virtual practices.

An adjudication panel of 13 respected industry professionals judged the nominations for the individual Bell and Shepherd awards. The Bell Award honours an individual who, though not working for a media owner or agency, has made an exceptional contribution to the betterment of the media sector. The Shepherd Award is given to someone who not only has a significant presence in the media industry, but also selflessly gives back to it.

Winners across 21 categories of the MOST Awards – which include awards for individuals, media owners, marketing services, and media agencies – will be announced in a hybrid, livestreamed awards event on September 8 2021 at 4pm.

Sponsors of the 2021 MOST Awards are Jacaranda FM, Primedia Broadcasting, Carat, DStv Media Sales, Mercurial Media, Mediamark, The MediaShop, ViacomCBS Africa, Black Media Outdoor, YFM, Nalesa Media, Torque Media, Malfy Gin and Thirst.