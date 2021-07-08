SA’s most-liked ads: reading the Covid heartbeat

It should come as no surprise that SA’s most-liked TV ad of 2020 — for rice brand Tastic — tapped into the themes of community spirit, upliftment and collaboration. In a tough year of lockdown people were looking for messages of hope and a sense of optimism.

During the peak of the lockdown last year, a local study says, people spent an average of four hours and 12 minutes a day in front of their TV sets. That is 70% more than before the pandemic.

Last September Tastic partnered with MaXhosa Africa knitwear founder Laduma Ngxokolo to create limited-edition packaging portraying distinctive beadwork, and collaborated on a five-stop city tour aimed at encouraging citizens to display generosity.