Brand SA celebrates 10 years of Play Your Part with new initiative for secondary schools

Brand SA, the marketing agency for the country, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Play Your Part movement with a new programme aimed at high school learners.

The initiative called #OwnYourHustle encourages innovative thinking, active citizenry, and entrepreneurship among the Class of 2021/2022. The aim is to build a community of learners who are go-getters, self-starters, and big dreamers while playing an active role in their communities – one of the pillars of the Play Your Part movement and an extension of its schools programme.

“The Play Your Part schools programme has been running for more than four years and is one of SA’s leading schools’ programme for high school learners in disadvantaged areas,” says Sithembile Ntombela – Brand SA’s general manager for marketing. “However, SA has the highest youth unemployment rate in the world, and as custodians of the nation brand, that is a concern for us, especially in a country filled with so much talent and passion.

“With the #OwnYourHustle programme, we will provide a platform of opportunity for learners’ practical entrepreneurial skills, sound financial literacy and applicable workplace skills to make an impact on the world."

Ntombela says the programme will leverage the established message of entrepreneurship with learners and encourage them to create new-age businesses, which, "will contribute towards job creation, promote a socially active young community and build pride and patriotism among young South Africans".

To be part of the #OwnYourHustle programme, learners need to dial *134*6562# to get started. The leading school in the province with the highest registrations stand a chance to win a prize.

