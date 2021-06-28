Translating the sustainability story into brand language we can all understand

Sustainability is the top untapped business opportunity of 2021, a topic that’s only accelerating globally, especially in the wake of Covid-19, because there’s a clear link between sustainability, brand resilience and growth. As responsibility is the most important tenet of corporate reputation today – 300% more so than a decade ago – it’s time for all businesses to develop their brand resilience by bolstering their sustainability strategy.

Here’s how ...

Kantar’s brand equity platform BrandZ shows that resilient brands not only deliver superior shareholder returns, they also get through times of crisis better and recover faster. Getting this right is all about the interplay of purpose, corporate reputation, and consumer trust.

Summarising this in brand language, it’s about developing a more resilient approach and being purpose-led in developing consumer trust, as having high levels of consumer trust means you build a stronger corporate reputation. And it’s that great corporate reputation that gets your brand through tough times, gets you better shareholder returns and helps you recover faster in times of crisis.

Sustainability, redefined and reset for 2021

We need to rethink what sustainability means in 2021. It’s almost worthy of a new definition: meeting the needs of today without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.

For corporates, this flows across key pillars: profit, or being fiscally sound; people, or being socially progressive, and planet, or being environmentally conscious in our thinking, ways of working and routes to market. Much of this is underpinned by the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which dovetail nicely with the EU Green Deal in looking at how we do business from farm to fork and making sure we’re in line with policy, while changing mindsets and driving behaviour change to a more positive end by looking after our world for the long term.

While some businesses still feel that sustainability is a nice-to-have, Unilever CEO Alan Jope puts it best: “One of the most dangerous mindsets in the world is to set up a false dichotomy between sustainability and economic growth.”

So, it’s time for a reset as it’s no longer about profit vs purpose, it’s profit with purpose, especially as the pandemic has made consumers rethink what’s important to them, especially in emerging markets. We’ve been forced to slow down and appreciate our family, our homes and gardens, and the environment we live in. This in turn has made us rethink the products and services we use and the choices we make, so we rely on brands to guide us and lead the way.