Tesla’s brand value rockets

24 June 2021 - 05:00
The V3 Tesla supercharger equipment during the presentation of the new charge system in in Berlin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/Michele Tantuss
Tesla has become the world’s most valuable and fastest-growing car brand, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021 ranking.

The study reveals Tesla has surged ahead of its rivals, with 275% brand growth against last year, and a valuation of $42bn.

The US firm has more than trebled its brand value, increasing from $11.35bn in 2020 to $42.6bn in 2021. German carmakers had a strong year: BMW’s brand value increased by 21% to $24.8bn, Audi’s by 22% to $8.9bn and Mercedes-Benz’s by 21% to $25.8bn. Honda led the charge for Japanese brands, growing its brand value by 6% compared to a less positive year for Toyota and Nissan, whose brand values declined by 5% and 4% respectively.

Tesla studs Silk Road with charging stations

Stretch of 5,000km of China’s famed east to west route gets 27 electric-car charging points
Companies
1 day ago

Elon Musk’s Boring business digs in with a new pitch

Billionaire’s start-up works on tunnels twice as wide in diameter
Companies
3 days ago
