TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg wins at The One Show again
International award win highlights the agency’s artistry and ability to compete on a global stage
Locally relevant while globally competitive, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has walked away with two Pencils at The One Show 2021 in New York during Creative Week.
This year, the agency boasted seven of SA’s 19 finalists at the influential show – once again bagging Silver Pencils for its long-standing client, City Lodge Hotel Group, but also receiving endorsement across a range of categories for its work in radio, digital, film, illustration and design.
The One Show, one of the most important global awards shows for advertising, design, and digital marketing, centres on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. It is produced each year by The One Club for Creativity in support of the global creative community.
Established in 1973, The One Show receives thousands of entries by agencies, non-profits, and corporations. In 2020, it garnered more than 20,000 submissions from a total of 71 countries, awarding just 581 pencils.
Finalists are granted Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencils, while those not in the top three are granted Merit placings, which is also a particular honour in such a sizable competition of international repute.
After its triumph last month at the D&AD Awards in London, where TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg scored two Wood Pencils for its “Marital Bliss” radio campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group and two shortlistings for “Carmageddon” and “TV Licence” for Datsun SA, the agency has now obtained two Silver Pencils for “Marital Bliss” while also being recognised for its work for Spotify, 1000 Women Trust and Datsun Go.
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has held the City Lodge Hotel Group account for the past 30 years. Its Silver Pencil-winning campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group’s weekend special, “Marital Bliss” champions the hotel as “your home away from work from home”. “All it took was three months of working from home to unravel three years of marital bliss”.
Spotify’s “but make it Mzansi” (a merit award in the design category), asks, “How do you promote the world’s most popular listening platform in a country with some pretty unique listening occasions?” The answer – Spotify Premium, by “creating a vibrant world of distinctly SA colours, characters and stories”.
For the 1000 Women Trust, “Make Time”, which achieved a merit in the health, wellness and pharma category, says, “What girls learn tomorrow depends on what we teach boys today.”
And Datsun Go’s “Clarity of Hindsight” and “Carmageddon” both achieved merits in the radio and audio category, while the “Shhhh” campaign received a merit award in the Under 50k Budget category, demonstrating bang for a buck on a shoestring budget.
Pete Khoury, chief creative officer for TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg, says the agency is proud of their teams and delighted by the recognition because it proves their global competitiveness. “Last month, we won two Wood Pencils for our client, the City Lodge Hotel Group. This time around our work for a range of diverse brands, in a range of different categories, was awarded.”
“For us as an agency, it’s really good to pitch up in a lot of categories for a lot of different brands. It shows that we have diversity and impact in the range of work that we do.”
To compete on shows such as The One Show, shows TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg performs on a world-class level. It’s essential for agencies to be locally relevant and globally competitive, Khoury says. “You have to keep pace with international agencies and even leapfrog them. If you don’t keep an eye on that, you can easily fall behind the times.”
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris CEO Karabo Denalane, says, "Once again I’d like to congratulate all our clients, agency teams and all those who collaborated with us in creating these incredible bodies of work. For us there’s no greater joy than to fly the SA flag at the world’s most prestigious award shows year in and year out. We hope that this work will inspire all those who see it and remind us that SA remains a world-class destination for creativity."
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg is this year’s Agency of the Year at the Creative Circle.
The Creative Circle, which is dedicated to creativity in advertising, endorses five shows globally: The One Show, the Loeries, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.
The Creative Circle Overall Rankings are the cumulative results from these global and local award shows throughout the year.
The Cannes International will take place later this month.
This article was paid for by TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg.
