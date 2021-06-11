TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg wins at The One Show again

Locally relevant while globally competitive, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has walked away with two Pencils at The One Show 2021 in New York during Creative Week.

This year, the agency boasted seven of SA’s 19 finalists at the influential show – once again bagging Silver Pencils for its long-standing client, City Lodge Hotel Group, but also receiving endorsement across a range of categories for its work in radio, digital, film, illustration and design.

The One Show, one of the most important global awards shows for advertising, design, and digital marketing, centres on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. It is produced each year by The One Club for Creativity in support of the global creative community.

Established in 1973, The One Show receives thousands of entries by agencies, non-profits, and corporations. In 2020, it garnered more than 20,000 submissions from a total of 71 countries, awarding just 581 pencils.

Finalists are granted Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencils, while those not in the top three are granted Merit placings, which is also a particular honour in such a sizable competition of international repute.

Download the complete list of finalists for this year’s The One Show 2021 here .



After its triumph last month at the D&AD Awards in London, where TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg scored two Wood Pencils for its “Marital Bliss” radio campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group and two shortlistings for “Carmageddon” and “TV Licence” for Datsun SA, the agency has now obtained two Silver Pencils for “Marital Bliss” while also being recognised for its work for Spotify, 1000 Women Trust and Datsun Go.