Mad Men vs Mad Maths: To lead with gut or data
08 June 2021 - 10:00
We know that for brands to cut through the clutter requires breakthrough creative work. But in a world where data is a powerful currency, what is the role of gut instinct and creative thinking to wow consumers despite what the stats may suggest.
Join this great debate as representatives from some of SA’s largest brand channel agencies and creative agencies go head-to-head in a compelling “Financial Mail Redzone discussion: Mad Men vs Mad Maths”.
29 June 2021 at 09h00
Register here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.