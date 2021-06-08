News & Insights

Mad Men vs Mad Maths: To lead with gut or data

08 June 2021 - 10:00
Picture: Unsplash/Andrew George
We know that for brands to cut through the clutter requires breakthrough creative work. But in a world where data is a powerful currency, what is the role of gut instinct and creative thinking to wow consumers despite what the stats may suggest.

Join this great debate as representatives from some of SA’s largest brand channel agencies and creative agencies go head-to-head in a compelling “Financial Mail Redzone discussion: Mad Men vs Mad Maths”.

29 June 2021 at 09h00

Register here

