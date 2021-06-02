Covid-19 Barometer: 500 days into pandemic life

Unpacking the new retail and CX landscape

With the shift towards doing as much as possible from home, 35% of people globally have bought groceries online under lockdown, up from 21% before the pandemic. This trend is projected to stay at this level throughout 2021, especially in SA where online purchasing of grocery and household products increased, driven by the use of social media as platforms to buy and sell.

With customer experience now in the spotlight more than ever, offering a satisfying online experience captures this new committed consumer base, though there’s clearly room for improvement. Globally, half (49%) of respondents had mostly good experiences buying groceries online and just 38% globally believe they get a better range online while one in three now prefer buying groceries online. In SA, the opportunity is ripe to delight customers by improving your digital CX, as just 39% have had "mostly good" experiences with their recent journeys as online shoppers.

There’s also continued relevance for localism. Half (52%) of all respondents now pay more attention to product origins than they did pre-pandemic and 68% prefer supermarkets close to home while 64% think supporting local stores is important for the community. This is even higher on the agenda for South Africans, with 79% saying shopping at local stores boosts the community and therefore prefer to shop close to home.

The ins and outs of lockdown living

Globally, the rise in living online means ecommerce has become more embedded in daily life, now ranking as the number one activity people do more now than pre-pandemic. In May 2020, ecommerce ranked in just fifth position.

Our intentions around healthy eating habits have also changed: previously ranked as the number two priority for maintaining a post-lockdown life, it has since dropped to fourth position after online shopping, increased hygiene, and spending time at home. Ranking number three in May 2020’s list of intentions, spending time with our families remains in third place in today’s “increased activity” list.

Unfortunately, those initially strong intentions for personal development have fallen away somewhat. Originally number four in May 2020’s list of intended behaviour, it has dropped to number 10 in the behaviour we now do more. With remote working still the order of the day, Zoom has become the fifth most used social media app behind YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, used by about two-thirds of survey respondents this year.

In SA, a surge in hygiene remains the top behaviour, followed by an escalation in social media app usage, with a third saying they are now using more social media. South Africans are also bringing their lives closer to home as they eat healthier, shop online and focus on personal development. The survey revealed there are more people who now classify themselves as students, and the numbers are particularly high among our nillionaires.

Counting down to the return to normal

Appetite for everything we associate with pre-2020 life is still there, despite hesitance over immediately picking up on what we now know as high-risk habits. A third of people feel comfortable going back to the office, visiting the hairdresser, sending their children to school, doing non-food shopping, going to bars or restaurants, and travelling within their own country, with a quarter happy to attend religious gatherings, the gym, and the cinema, and less than one in five ready for large events, such as sports and foreign travel.

Sources of vaccine information remain contentious, with less than half of respondents describing government, health authorities or doctors as reliable information sources, suggesting governments need to work harder to instil confidence in their populations.