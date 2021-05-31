Beyond stereotype to the invisible conscious consumer

As conscious consumerism takes hold around the globe, many companies are developing innovative ways to meet a growing demand for fairer, safer and greener products. However, in the race towards winning over the conscious consumer, some critical considerations are being overlooked.

The groundswell of conscious consumerism has been well documented over the past few years as consumers look to products and brands that reflect their own ethical and social standpoints. Last year an Accenture survey of almost 9,000 consumers in 20 markets around the world found that 61% of respondents had been making more environmentally friendly, sustainable or ethical purchases since the start of the pandemic. Nine out of 10 claimed they would continue doing so. As information becomes more accessible and as the impact of industry on natural resources is more keenly felt, the once far-off global concerns about issues such as air pollution, harmful food additives and even unfair labour practices have moved into the personal domain.

In swift response, companies are embarking on innovative strategies to retain and attract their conscious consumers. The evidence is everywhere: Unilever has announced plans to develop carbon labelling, both L’Oréal and Evian have committed to move towards carbon neutrality, H&M’s technological innovations have enabled the production of clothing from recycled and recyclable materials, IKEA has launched a buyback and recycling scheme and many retailers everywhere are discontinuing single-use plastic bags.

Alongside these innovations, marketers are working hard to win over the conscious consumer – not only by heralding their own sustainability efforts but also by aligning with wider social, environmental and even political causes. However, a recent report on conscious consumption by creative international agency Cult cautions that in the urgency to align and adapt to the perception of the conscious consumer there is the risk that marketers and agencies could fall into “flawed patterns of thinking that might be based on unchallenged stereotypes and unconscious bias”. This underscores commentary by the US-based Pew Research Center, which says that while brands may be going to great lengths to attract what they believe to be the profile of the conscious consumer, significant numbers of potential buyers are ignored due to a “prevailing, narrow interpretation of the audience”.

To interrogate this further, Cult, in partnership with British-based organisation Diversity Standards Collective, gathered a focus group of 20 people who fell outside the common stereotype of the conscious consumer yet all practiced conscious consumer behaviours. Discussions among the group revealed a belief that conscious consumption brands catered for the (largely white) “tree hugger” or “hippy” stereotype. Veganism was raised as an example, where certain group members who were from traditionally vegan cultures and part of the “working class or racialised communities” felt invisible or ignored by conscious companies whose target markets appeared to be “white Western vegans”. Interestingly, this mirrored previous work by the Pew Research Center, which in 2016 found that black Americans were almost three times as likely to be vegan and vegetarian than other Americans.

Data, insights and consulting company Kantar gathered consumers into “eco segments” in their 2020 research on sustainable living and waste reduction in a survey that included more than 80,000 respondents in 19 countries (no countries in Africa were included). Respondents were placed into one of three eco segments – eco actives, eco considerers and eco dismissers – depending on their sustainability-focused behaviours.