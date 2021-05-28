Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series to introduce the new Nyathi Rider
Meet Michael Nyathi, SA’s own version of Michael Knight
Michael Knight and Kitt are an 80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken and its brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in an SA context to create a new off-the-wall film Nyathi Rider, and introduce not just the new Super Slider but a new rider Michael Nyathi.
Watch the video below:
Leveraging on the predilection for rewatching old series, the film strikes the perfect balance between then and now. The director Mfundo Mkhize from Ola Films, evoked nostalgia for the classic TV series while giving it a modern twist. He went as far as to track down KITT and even put a brand-new spin on the iconic theme song.
“We are thrilled to share such a great partnership with Chicken Licken who allow us to explore and experiment within the creative space. The film is a humorous and well-crafted reboot of the much-loved Knight Rider and the sleek talking car that helped Michael Knight solve crimes.
“This brand connection was a no-brainer. Just like how everybody revered Michael’s car, we believe everybody will love the new Chicken Licken Super Slider,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public United chief creative officer.
Chicken Licken’s belief in storytelling through creativity is evident in the films as it pushes brand and product awareness through nostalgia, to elicit the rewatching phenomenon.
