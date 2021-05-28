Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series to introduce the new Nyathi Rider

Leveraging on the predilection for rewatching old series, the film strikes the perfect balance between then and now. The director Mfundo Mkhize from Ola Films, evoked nostalgia for the classic TV series while giving it a modern twist. He went as far as to track down KITT and even put a brand-new spin on the iconic theme song.

“We are thrilled to share such a great partnership with Chicken Licken who allow us to explore and experiment within the creative space. The film is a humorous and well-crafted reboot of the much-loved Knight Rider and the sleek talking car that helped Michael Knight solve crimes.

“This brand connection was a no-brainer. Just like how everybody revered Michael’s car, we believe everybody will love the new Chicken Licken Super Slider,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Joe Public United chief creative officer.

Chicken Licken’s belief in storytelling through creativity is evident in the films as it pushes brand and product awareness through nostalgia, to elicit the rewatching phenomenon.

