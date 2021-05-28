A fresh new look for PSG’s website

New website adds to the experience

“You can have a new website without a brand refresh, but you can’t have a brand refresh without a new website,” says Hirst. PSG has rolled out a new website featuring a more intuitive user experience to accompany its new look-and-feel. The company reviewed the web architecture and navigation in totality, making for a more enjoyable browsing experience. Information on the company’s offering will be even easier to find.

PSG comprises three divisions: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset Management and PSG Insure. It also has one of the largest networks of financial advisers in SA and Namibia, within its PSG Wealth and PSG Insure offering. The firm has 563 wealth advisers, 369 insure advisers, and 263 offices, as at February 28 2021.

“We’re proud of the growth PSG continues to achieve, and excited to have a fresh new look to match. This bold new identity sets us up for the next exciting phase of PSG’s growth story.”

This article was paid for by PSG.