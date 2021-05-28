A fresh new look for PSG’s website
PSG rolls out new website with a more intuitive user experience to accompany new look and feel
A fresh look for financial powerhouse PSG
It has been more than five years since listed financial services company, PSG changed its colour palette and imagery to be warm shades of gold and charcoal. “We’ve made a change that brings about a fresher, brighter, and more modern look, especially with our focus shifting into the digital, screen-heavy environment,” says Tracy Hirst, PSG chief marketing officer. “We are also aiming to appeal to a more diverse audience.”
A clean, new colour combination
The new colour combination of cyan, black and white will complement the gold fleur-de-lis icon in the PSG logo, which will remain in place, in respect of the company’s heritage and track record. While office signage around the country will not be impacted, communications will see the bright, new burst of blue coming through. The imagery is equally as bold and striking.
New website adds to the experience
“You can have a new website without a brand refresh, but you can’t have a brand refresh without a new website,” says Hirst. PSG has rolled out a new website featuring a more intuitive user experience to accompany its new look-and-feel. The company reviewed the web architecture and navigation in totality, making for a more enjoyable browsing experience. Information on the company’s offering will be even easier to find.
PSG comprises three divisions: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset Management and PSG Insure. It also has one of the largest networks of financial advisers in SA and Namibia, within its PSG Wealth and PSG Insure offering. The firm has 563 wealth advisers, 369 insure advisers, and 263 offices, as at February 28 2021.
“We’re proud of the growth PSG continues to achieve, and excited to have a fresh new look to match. This bold new identity sets us up for the next exciting phase of PSG’s growth story.”
This article was paid for by PSG.
