SA’s most resilient brands

It isn’t as bad as many thought it might be. The total value of SA’s top 50 brands has fallen by just 2% in the past 12 months instead of the 15% previously forecast.

As the country grappled with the expected impact of the first hard lockdown in early 2020, brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance expected a cumulative loss of R65bn during the pandemic. But, says the company, resolve and resilience — attributes that arguably define SA culture — have meant the top 50 have recorded only an R8.8bn decrease from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021.

Brand Finance Africa MD Jeremy Sampson says: "While there may be a lack of appreciation for SA brands globally, SA companies should be celebrated. As a young, developing nation with enormously strong potential, but a troubled and complex past, it is increasingly important that leading brands are recognised as the nation’s ambassadors for their enduring contributions to the wider African economy."

Banking is SA’s most valuable sector, claiming 23% (R104.4bn) of the ranking’s overall brand value. Seven banks feature: FNB (R22.1bn); Standard Bank (R20.8bn); Absa (R20.5bn); Nedbank (R15bn); Investec (R14.9bn); Capitec (R7.3bn); and Rand Merchant Bank (R3.8bn).

In addition to brand value, the firm determines the relative strength of brands using a scorecard that includes marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance. On these criteria, Capitec is the strongest banking brand, with 89.2 out of 100.