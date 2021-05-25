The Evergreen Ritsonary: Carat SA in conversation with Mark Ritson

Media neutrality

The third concept in The Evergreen Ritsonary, is an older phrase from the 90s that it's still worth exploring. First made popular by Sir Martin Sorrell, media neutrality is being able to truthfully say, “I don’t think any communication medium is superior to another”, and rather having a clear understanding that it depends entirely on the strategy. Therefore, strategy must precede tactics. Media neutrality reminds us that, depending on objectives, sometimes a channel is not the right choice and sometimes it's the perfect choice. You cannot and should not ever have a bias.

Ritson says another reason he loves media neutrality comes from an understanding of media effectiveness. There is no best tactic because the answer lies in multiplicity — a diversity of communication channels within the same campaign always outperforms a campaign with one channel. We should be wary of every media channel before it has proved its effectiveness in its performance and at different stages of the consumer journey.

Bothism

The fourth concept in the Ritsonary is a term coined by Ritson himself — “Bothism”.

Bothism is the idea that the answer is rarely A or B but rather A plus B. This concept fits well into the concept of media neutrality in that you need to consider a range of channels to land different objectives. Bothism is the answer to year-long debates across the industry, traditional vs digital, targeting vs mass marketing.

Gross profit

The last element in our Evergreen Ritsonary explores gross profit. Marketing is arguably the unit within the company that can pull the lever of profitability the most. Ritson says not to get this term confused with revenue — the more often used term these days. The main issue with revenue is that it's often diametrically opposed to gross profit. For example, dropping your sales price will increase your revenue but decrease your profit — revenue has become an important metric that marketers often hide behind.

Ritson says the number one driver of profitability is differentiation which comes from brand equity — something marketers are not tuned in to enough.

The Evergreen Ritsonary

The discussion between Ritson and Deneys provides a clear understanding of the timeless elements of marketing and the contemporary narrative that should be overlaid. We have had this system for 50 to 60 years, but marketers have somehow drifted away from it.

Respected industry personality Tom Roach, calls it “marketing myopia”. Once they re-embrace this systematic approach, marketing becomes a lot simpler and more straightforward.

About the author: Megan Sayle is senior strategist at Carat.

Carat is a proud sponsor of the #MOSTAwards 2021.

This article was paid for by Carat SA.