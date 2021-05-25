The Evergreen Ritsonary: Carat SA in conversation with Mark Ritson
Carat SA group strategy director Graham Deneys sat down with one of the most respected marketing professors Mark Ritson for the third episode of its podcast “Oh, That Word”.
With the calls of the hadeda echoing in the background, Deneys and Ritson discussed what we’ve termed The Evergreen Ritsonary — a set of five, timeless marketing concepts that have, at times, been misinterpreted or ignored but if used correctly are fundamental to successful marketing.
Strategy not strategist
The first element of The Evergreen Ritsonary is the concept Riston terms “maybe one of the more neglected concepts in marketing” — the idea of strategy vs strategists. The guiding thought is that marketing is made up of three steps: research and diagnosis, strategy, and tactics.
In Ritson’s opinion, the marketing world has become obsessed with tactics relating to communication, and anyone that deploys these tactics is calling themselves a strategist. He says there is an absence of a clear marketing strategy within most companies, and this means that true strategy is a concept we need to refocus rather than this preoccupation with “strategising” over tactics.
To create a proper strategy, you need to explore three important questions before moving on to tactics: what is your targeting, what is your position to those targets, and what are your objectives? The sentiment was clear, strategy without tactics won’t get you very far, but tactics without strategy will get you nowhere.
The underrated marketing concept of deciding what not to do is about determining which tactics simply do not suit the strategy. TikTok or Clubhouse might sound like the most exciting new platform, but does it complement and enhance the strategy? This leads his next evergreen concept, being “choiceful”.
Choiceful
Ritson says being “choiceful” is a difficult concept to implement in today’s world. Good strategies can identify what we don’t need to do because they don’t suit or make sense for the targeting, positioning and objectives. These are strategies that have made a clear choice that are hallmarks of good strategic executions — the right segments for targeting, three words for positioning not 300, and four objectives not 40.
Media neutrality
The third concept in The Evergreen Ritsonary, is an older phrase from the 90s that it's still worth exploring. First made popular by Sir Martin Sorrell, media neutrality is being able to truthfully say, “I don’t think any communication medium is superior to another”, and rather having a clear understanding that it depends entirely on the strategy. Therefore, strategy must precede tactics. Media neutrality reminds us that, depending on objectives, sometimes a channel is not the right choice and sometimes it's the perfect choice. You cannot and should not ever have a bias.
Ritson says another reason he loves media neutrality comes from an understanding of media effectiveness. There is no best tactic because the answer lies in multiplicity — a diversity of communication channels within the same campaign always outperforms a campaign with one channel. We should be wary of every media channel before it has proved its effectiveness in its performance and at different stages of the consumer journey.
Bothism
The fourth concept in the Ritsonary is a term coined by Ritson himself — “Bothism”.
Bothism is the idea that the answer is rarely A or B but rather A plus B. This concept fits well into the concept of media neutrality in that you need to consider a range of channels to land different objectives. Bothism is the answer to year-long debates across the industry, traditional vs digital, targeting vs mass marketing.
Gross profit
The last element in our Evergreen Ritsonary explores gross profit. Marketing is arguably the unit within the company that can pull the lever of profitability the most. Ritson says not to get this term confused with revenue — the more often used term these days. The main issue with revenue is that it's often diametrically opposed to gross profit. For example, dropping your sales price will increase your revenue but decrease your profit — revenue has become an important metric that marketers often hide behind.
Ritson says the number one driver of profitability is differentiation which comes from brand equity — something marketers are not tuned in to enough.
The Evergreen Ritsonary
The discussion between Ritson and Deneys provides a clear understanding of the timeless elements of marketing and the contemporary narrative that should be overlaid. We have had this system for 50 to 60 years, but marketers have somehow drifted away from it.
Respected industry personality Tom Roach, calls it “marketing myopia”. Once they re-embrace this systematic approach, marketing becomes a lot simpler and more straightforward.
About the author: Megan Sayle is senior strategist at Carat.
