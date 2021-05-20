Hybrid billboards for the roadside

Outdoor Network, part of the Provantage Group, has launched a hybrid billboard — a first of its kind.

The concept marries the benefits of static and digital out-of-home advertising, with a 4.5m by 15m static billboard featuring an integrated 4m by 3m digital screen.

Outdoor Network plans a network of these billboards in Durban and across Gauteng and the Western Cape in the coming months.

The aim is to reach high-LSM consumers travelling along key highway routes and main arterial roads.