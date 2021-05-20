News & Insights

Hybrid billboards for the roadside

20 May 2021 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB

Outdoor Network, part of the Provantage Group, has launched a hybrid billboard — a first of its kind.

The concept marries the benefits of static and digital out-of-home advertising, with a 4.5m by 15m static billboard featuring an integrated 4m by 3m digital screen.

Outdoor Network plans a network of these billboards in Durban and across Gauteng and the Western Cape in the coming months.

The aim is to reach high-LSM consumers travelling along key highway routes and main arterial roads.

Shared ad space: Giving the small guys a boost

Twelve small enterprises, including a spaza shop, will each benefit from about R1m in adspend from Hollard as big brands rethink the tone of their ...
News & Insights
2 months ago

Where to place your ads

Valuable data about and insights into consumer behaviour, demographics and products are to be found in the new Marketing All Product Survey. Brands ...
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

Grey SA ups its profile

Grey SA has launched a billboard campaign to market itself to potential clients and future talent
News & Insights
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Singapore the cleanest city in the world — and ...
News & Insights
2.
Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a ...
News & Insights
3.
Brand SA’s ‘Play Your Part’ campaign kicks off ...
News & Insights
4.
SA’s most-liked ads: reflecting the new normal
News & Insights
5.
Market segmentation: SA 2021 socioeconomic ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.