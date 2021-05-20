Hybrid billboards for the roadside
20 May 2021 - 05:00
Outdoor Network, part of the Provantage Group, has launched a hybrid billboard — a first of its kind.
The concept marries the benefits of static and digital out-of-home advertising, with a 4.5m by 15m static billboard featuring an integrated 4m by 3m digital screen.
Outdoor Network plans a network of these billboards in Durban and across Gauteng and the Western Cape in the coming months.
The aim is to reach high-LSM consumers travelling along key highway routes and main arterial roads.
