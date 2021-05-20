Customer engagement: going beyond digital

Customer needs in the past year have changed, driven by a constant need for reassurance. This is forcing brands and agencies to adopt more responsible and sensitive engagement strategies.

Doug Place, Nando’s chief marketing officer for Africa, Middle East and South Asia, tells the FM caution is the new approach.

"We have seen a growth of off-premises channels like delivery and drive-thru due to the [limiting] of seating to maintain social distancing and capacity constraints inside a restaurant. There also appears to be a shift to eating better and healthier food ..."

Former marketing head at Virgin Active Gareth McPherson says: "Our lockdown lifestyles have caused a short-term shift in focus with greater priority placed on essentials, proactive health care and the home environment." The limits and anxiety of physical engagement, he adds, have led to expectations that businesses be able to service customers remotely and seamlessly.

Responding to these changes, McPherson along with self-styled digital maverick Adrian Hewlett and former Saatchi and Saatchi MD Helen Ludwig have started Wonder, a new customer experience agency that it says recognises the primacy of data, content and technology in building "powerful, connected customer experiences".

Nando’s Place believes customers want "useful and frictionless engagement" with brands. But is it a tech-only play? No says Place. "Just because you can do something using tech or build digital engagement touchpoints doesn’t mean you should. This deviation from consumer-centricity to tech-centricity often results in unwanted digital interference and thus unused channels at great cost to the brand and great annoyance to the customer."