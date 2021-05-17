Towards a better understanding of consumers on the African continent

Even prior to the Covid pandemic, Africa was changing at a rapid rate. It’s worth remembering that it’s a mobile-first continent that has led the way in terms of digital payments like M-Pesa and farming apps like iCow and Xam Marse, which have had a profound impact.

In a post-pandemic world, business leaders expect there will need to be a fundamental rethink of businesses and strategies, says Adeola Tejumola, recently appointed MD of Kantar’s insights division for the Middle East and Africa region.

Tejumola, who took over from industry veteran Charles Foster, says most business leaders on the continent expect changes to consumer behaviour established during the pandemic to persist after the crisis. “No recession to date has brought about consumer change of this magnitude,” he says. He adds that digital commerce has shifted from being purely online to also encompass WhatsApp and SMS ordering. The continent is characterised by more access to mobile handsets than to computers.

“We’ve also seen a consumer mind frame reset, as nesting with family and healthy lifestyles take on more importance. Working from home is a concept that is likely to persist, or at the very least change how we work in the long term.”