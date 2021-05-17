Stepping up in the attention economy

My advice is to absorb as much as possible, understand all the options and the science, and then figure out the right questions to ask. Once you know the questions to ask, the answers will start to write themselves from the understanding that you have built. You can have the same starting point, same destination, and still take a different path to get there. My favourite word at the moment is balance. In life, we're always told to pick a lane, pick an answer. But I truly believe that it’s all about balance. How do you balance up the different options to find the best possible answer?

There’s so much talk about engagement these days but we need to ask ourselves what it really is. Is it a metric for your media buying? It could be but that’s not all it is. It’s the content that determines the engagement.

In a world saturated with content, we need to make sure that our message (big or small) draws the consumer in — after all, brands no longer have the control or power. Depending on what you're trying to achieve you might be trying to get the consumer to stay for a short or long while but either way, the most important part is getting their attention. This world in which the consumer is in control demands authenticity and bravery.