Stepping up in the attention economy
How do we really define engagement?
Let’s rewind to the beginning of last year — living in a world of increasing information and distractions. A world where we hadn’t even really heard of Covid-19. So much has changed in the past year but when it comes to attention. Distraction took a giant leap forward and the fight for attention just became tougher.
We are constantly asked for the best way to win the fight in the attention economy: there is no golden formula and no single answer to the question. As with so many things in life we need to stop worrying about the answers and go back to the questions.
Questions lead to understanding, not just knowledge. Ultimately we're trying to connect with a human being — a consumer is a person before they are a target market or audience bucket. There’s a world of information about how to build a successful brand, some of which is contradictory.
My advice is to absorb as much as possible, understand all the options and the science, and then figure out the right questions to ask. Once you know the questions to ask, the answers will start to write themselves from the understanding that you have built. You can have the same starting point, same destination, and still take a different path to get there. My favourite word at the moment is balance. In life, we're always told to pick a lane, pick an answer. But I truly believe that it’s all about balance. How do you balance up the different options to find the best possible answer?
There’s so much talk about engagement these days but we need to ask ourselves what it really is. Is it a metric for your media buying? It could be but that’s not all it is. It’s the content that determines the engagement.
In a world saturated with content, we need to make sure that our message (big or small) draws the consumer in — after all, brands no longer have the control or power. Depending on what you're trying to achieve you might be trying to get the consumer to stay for a short or long while but either way, the most important part is getting their attention. This world in which the consumer is in control demands authenticity and bravery.
Together with authenticity and bravery, this is where we introduce creativity to the conversation. There are many definitions of creativity and so there should be given the nature of the concept. For me, creativity is finding the unexpected solution. Everything in life starts with a question or a challenge and creativity is simply solving it in an unexpected way. Make sure that you inject creativity into everything that you do. Constantly seek to find the unexpected answer, or even better — the unexpected answer to an unexpected question.
About the author: Isla Prentis is lead at Tirisano, Human Intelligence Consulting within The MediaShop.
The MediaShop is a proud partner of the 2021 #FutureOfMedia online conference series.
This article was paid for by The MediaShop.
