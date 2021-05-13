Advertising trends: it’s TikTok time

For the first time since the pandemic lockdown a clear picture is emerging on advertising platform shifts and which media brands are the most resilient.

In the latest World Advertising Research Council (Warc) advertising trends report, the social media and video sharing platform TikTok has doubled its activity use over the past 12 months and brands are now upping their investment accordingly.

And another report, by valuation agency Brand Finance, says TikTok has for the first time broken into the world’s top 10 most valuable media brands.

TikTok is also growing in SA but not as much as in other markets. Research by HypeAuditor on influencers finds that the majority have between 1,000 and 5,000 followers, while just over 3% have more than 100,000 followers and are collaborating with brands and being paid for advertising.

Warc believes TikTok’s rapid expansion into social commerce is set to pose a major challenge to the likes of Facebook.

Already that has happened in Canada, where users spend as much as 17 hours a month on the platform.

Warc finds that in the past 12 months online video has eroded linear television advertising and now accounts for just over 25% of the global video ad market.

Local media watchers tell the FM that the trend has not quite hit our shores yet, but platforms like YouTube are showing increasing penetration among younger consumers.

One point media buyers would do well to take note of is that audiences the world over are becoming less concerned with platform distinctions and care more about quality content.

One in five consumers globally see no difference between YouTube and linear TV consumption.