Media planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands

Category leaders are positioned with pinpoint purpose, not randomly conceived. In the 4th lens in the Ebony+Ivory Marketing Segmentation SA Series, it emerges that media agencies must interpret multiple data streams. Their role is to identify which market a brand can grow its share of category.

Inertia is not an option in effective SEM segmentation and only by using all the available data is it possible to calibrate new segmentation benchmarks.

Media planning is all about market segmentation. Marketing managers can grow their product and brand slice of the market by basing their media strategies on this intelligence, as it points to which market segment to communicate, for a better chance at volume.

Using SEM cluster segmentation to navigate through all the open-source industry data provides us with agile insights and the reassurance that the revised socioeconomic segmentation variables show a consistent interpretation of the SA marketplace and media landscape.

In this article, Ebony + Ivory explores what this can mean for products and brands, by discovering some market realities in sample categories of beverages, banking, food and groceries.

Growing Fusion adoption for growth strategies

When it comes to FMCG product and brand information, the release of the four-way multi-fusion database Fusion 2020 filled many of the gaps left by the demise of AMPS in 2016.

In an earlier module the importance of data fusion in aggregating insights across multiple studies was reviewed. This is particularly valid when data from studies that capture longitudinal insights are combined – actual behavioural data captured over a number of days, weeks, or even months, rather than the traditional single event single source questionnaire “snapshot” which harvests a respondent reply once at a fixed point in time.

In digital media this might derive from using cookies for measurement of social media features or to analyse traffic. In television viewing these longitudinal insights come from TAMS Peoplemeters, which capture and report real-time viewing behaviour.

In this instance the branded FMCG information in Fusion 2020 derives from Nielsen Consumer Panel Services (CPS) or the Nielsen Home Panel.

In SA the panel consists of 4,000 households that are audited monthly on actual purchases for the year. Using a systematic overlay of barcode scanning, cross-referenced with till slips and bin-audits, this equates to more than 210,000 actual “purchase events” during the course of the year. As such CPS audited data provides an accurate mirror of actual market share at any point.

Based on CPS data Fusion 2020 database reports on 191 FMCG categories and 2,200 brands (light, medium and heavy consumption) as well as PAMS branded information on retail outlets (food and groceries/clothing/furniture and appliances), financial institutions and motor vehicles.

Household SEM truths from banking to beverages

In an earlier module the inflexion point from “unbanked” to “banked” was a good indicator of a person being employed and economically active in the formal sector.

Using Fusion 2020 data, this engagement with the banking sector at a branded level can be evaluated. Capitec is the financial institution with the largest footprint in every SEM segment, with the exception of SEM C5 where Absa is the largest brand.