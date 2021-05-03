Don’t let your ‘tequila face’ be your last

Drinking and driving is a huge problem in SA. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s “Driver Intoxication and Fatal Crashes Report”, published March 2020, The contribution of alcohol intoxication and human behavioural risk factors are estimated to contribute to 90% of road traffic crashes.

A report by the World Health Organisation shows 58% of road accident deaths in SA involved alcohol, making us the world’s worst country for drunk driving. Most drivers know alcohol impairs driving ability, and even with the implementation of zero tolerance, we don’t take this seriously.

Arrive Alive, SA’s leading road safety authority, together with integrated brand and communications group Joe Public United, embarked on a shock-tactic campaign that drinkers would not be able to ignore. Based on the insight that your #TequilaFace is the same face you would pull the moment before impact in a car accident, the campaign visuals and tone aimed to surprise viewers with the scary warning, “Don't Let Your #TequilaFace Be Your Last”. It forces drivers to consider their mortality when choosing to drink and get behind the wheel.