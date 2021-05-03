Come what may: there’s a marketing strategy for that

As the world continues to navigate a not-quite-post Covid world, savvy marketers are already combining lessons learned with preparation for possible future setbacks to ensure they are ready for both upturns and curve balls.

Consumer – and therefore marketer – behaviour can never go back to what it was before. Consumers rapidly got used to ordering online and to goods arriving fairly promptly, which has created an expectation of a higher service level than ever before.

As marketers quickly positioned brands in ways that made them easily accessible to clients in lockdown, e-commerce finally got the glory it deserved in SA. Digital was placed front and centre of all marketing operations in the business-to-consumer sector.

However, retailers can’t afford to ignore the value of hybrid shopping and the omnichannel wave we’re seeing. Brands offering services will still need to boost their online presence to help consumers cut through the clutter. Therefore covering all bases is vital.

Strategy for making your mark

Cognisant of predictions of a surprising upturn in a number of global economies – and even of a possibly marginal one in SA – astute marketers are already reviewing their internal and external capabilities and those of the agencies they work with.

The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) is seeing some marketer investment in setting up a dynamic business strategy that can be adjusted to suit a market that demands flexibility. For some, this may mean investing in talent that not only survived the Covid crunch but actually thrived; for others, it’s a strategy that uses synergistic relationships with trusted partners as and when needed. This would give marketers the benefit of top creative and digital skills without the staff complement on their payroll.

Factored into this strategy must be some sort of retainer to ensure the marketer’s hand-picked partners make themselves available as and when needed.

Looking back over 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, marketers must note their core strengths and weaknesses and examine their company culture to make changes where required.

This will include managing expectations from their own staff and agencies. A recent Forbes article cited a Harvard Business School study, which included over 3-million people who worked from home. The study found that the average workday increased by 8.2% during the beginning period of the outbreak.

Importantly, any post-pandemic strategy must be underpinned by the marketer’s key goal and what must be done to attain it. It must be built around a timeline so that internal and external capabilities are available for a financial upswing – or for another lockdown. Nobody wants to entertain the thought of further lockdowns, but factoring in the possibility will ensure your ability to stay the course, come what may.