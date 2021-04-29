Where to place your ads

Television remains the most powerful media platform in the country, reaching almost 80% of the population.

This is the top line from the new Marketing Research Foundation’s first wave of the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS). It provides a useful tool for brands in determining their advertising spend.

The first wave of the MAPS data covers the six-month period of July to December 2020. The sample size was 10,024. It represented a base population of 42.57-million people older than 15 from 17.2-million households in three areas: metropolitan (45%), urban (30%) and rural (24%).

The survey shows that television and radio reach 79% and 73% of the population respectively, while 48% have read newspapers and 24% magazines and store magazines. Outdoor advertising was seen by 61%, 3% have been to the cinema and 50% have used social media. Top read publications include The Daily Sun newspaper, Drum magazine online and the Ackermans store magazine (which has since stopped publishing).

The top free-to-air TV and DStv channel is SABC 1. On OpenView it’s e.tv

The most listened-to radio station is Ukhozi FM. Jozi FM is the favoured community radio station.

Unsurprisingly, the social media platform in SA that is most used is WhatsApp, with Facebook coming in second; WhatsApp is way ahead of it. Instagram, YouTube and Twitter hardly get a mention. The survey shows over 45% of respondents used a social media platform in the previous 24 hours.