Joe Public United Agency of the Year for third consecutive year at Ciclope Africa Festival

Joe Public's Chicken Licken campaign pays off

28 April 2021 - 10:20
Chicken Licken's 'They Also Crave It' campaign. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC
Dedicated to moving images, the Ciclope Africa’s annual award show took place on Thursday night, marking another celebratory milestone for Joe Public United, as the agency group took the Advertising Agency of the Year title for the third year in a row.

This came as the crowning achievement at the end of a (virtual) ceremony when Joe Public United with industry partner Romance Films was awarded across two categories, with its client, Chicken Licken.

Every year, the Ciclope Africa festival showcases the continent’s best in film craft across a broad spectrum of film formats, including commercials, short films and music videos. This year Chicken Licken emerged as a regular jury favourite in the categories of "Direction (over 90”)" and "Animation" for the "They Also Crave It" campaign.

The show’s award selections were made after two rounds of online judging followed by a video conference. The final winners were decided by the top producers and creatives who comprised this year’s panel.

The integrated brand and communications agency is honoured to be recognised amongst some of the top film houses on the continent, viewing this as an affirmation of the success of a conscious drive to focus on excellence in film craft and emotive storytelling for their clients. Part of this drive is to show clients how producing creative films at an award-winning international standard can contribute to the growth of their brands.

"It's an honour to be judged as the top agency for the third year in a row. The diversity of the awards we received marks our commitment to delivering excellence across every aspect of the growth of our people, clients, and country.

"At the same time, we are fortunate to have forged incredible alliances with clients who share our uncompromising belief in great creative work as a driver for proven results," says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public Johannesburg.

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.

