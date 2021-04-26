Economic recovery: prepare for the upswing

Somewhere between the opinions of the doom merchants and those of the bliss mongers there’s rising buoyancy across a number of industries. And with cautious optimism comes the unzipping of wallets.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it expects the world economy to grow by 6% in 2021, up from its 5.5% forecast in January. For advanced economies, the IMF estimates growth of 5.1%, with the US set to expand by 6.4%.

What is driving the most positive global outlook in a year are vaccine rollouts, financial support from many governments and a light at the end of the restrictive lockdown tunnel.

SA firms creating strategies for any eventuality

SA companies were hard hit, and most received little fiscal assistance, but the marketing and advertising industries fared far better than many, particularly in the digital arena. The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) is already starting to see movement among the more progressive firms to source the talent they know will best serve them in any eventuality – another lockdown, or borderless business and the freedom to meet.

Marketers who had robust relationships with their agencies will be looking to build on those relationships and further solidify their combined ability to serve brands. Agencies, too, are seeking best-fit solutions, either by creating an in-house digital division or by including outsourced expert digital operations in their blueprint for strategy for 2021 and beyond.