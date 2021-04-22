The seven wonders of the CX world

These highlight the importance of what people experience and how they feel toward brands, companies, and society overall today, as CX augments customer spend. Research from Deloitte proves companies performing well on CX are 60% more profitable than companies that don’t.

The main criteria for business success today is therefore to ensure the customer sits at your boardroom table. But customer-centricity during a crisis is not about replicating an existing journey onto a different channel. Success will be determined by how well a brand adapts to meet peoples' needs and emotions as new habits and behaviours transform. Enhancing how people experience your​ brand can convert the crisis ​into a growth opportunity for your business​. ​

Seven CX learnings to ring-fence your brand from the downturn and focus on growth

​1. Me, myself, and you

The concept of customer experience is being revolutionised as brands realise the opportunity to grow by helping their people grow. Build engagement by supporting customers’ personal development journeys with a duality of deep social connection and helping them discover their "new me" identity in everything now done from home.

Drive brand loyalty by facilitating this transformation in the social sphere to understand the social and cultural drivers of change. This is more intimate than CX’s current focus on personalisation. Just think of mass-market brand Ikea’s brand purpose of co-creating a better everyday life.

2. Smashing the CX script

We still have many daily experiences in times of pandemic, from tech issues when working from home to ordering in meals and groceries. As this largely digital interaction has seen human emotions heightened and made laser-sharp, brands need to manage the customer relationship beyond the functional perspective.

Our CX+ 2020 study shows only 18% of consumers are delighted about their last experience with a brand, so we’re wasting 80% of the opportunity to create positive memories that translate into brand preference, a long-term driver of brand loyalty.

The Verge confirms even giants such as Amazon make changes to enhance their customer experience in everything from prioritising food delivery to ​implementing a longer return policy and offering Covid-19 symptom support via Siri.

3. Human-centric CX

Making the world a better place may have been top of mind at the start of 2020, but the pandemic quickly put this to the test. Because human centricity isn’t just about your customer, it’s about humanity at large. People are more likely to buy from companies that show flexibility and empathy towards employees so take on human-centric, fearless, and bold category leadership to be noticed and valued.

Microsoft proved its long-term human-centricity by offering customers and partners six-month free trials of the premium version of the Teams app to help scholars and those now working from home.