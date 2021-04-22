Kantar reveals the five habits of highly effective advertisers

There are multiple routes to creative effectiveness. The most successful advertisers, says Kantar, have a way of working that starts long before the ad is produced: they build on consumer insights to identify a creative territory for the brand that can become the foundation for ads that run across channels, markets, cultures and time.

The first habit is being distinctive. This is about creating the ability to be noticed and remembered in a world where there is a profusion of ads. There are many ways of achieving this; one of the most popular is to be distinctive. This means standing out from the category as a minimum and ideally standing out from other advertising as a whole.

The second habit is branding intrinsically. This habit is about making sure the attention won by the ad is in the service of the brand. “Analysis of our database shows that branding is the single most important element in an ad’s success,” says Kantar, adding that that because the vast majority of advertising works some time after exposure, it needs to be committed to memory in association with the brand to maintain an effect when people are exposed to it at some future point.