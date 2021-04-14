Greg Aldridge joins radio and audio specialist agency Ultimate Media

Independent radio and audio specialist agency Ultimate Media recently announced that Greg Aldridge, one half of Greg & Lucky, officially joined the team on April 1.

Aldridge has had a successful career in radio both on and off air, most recently at 947, where he formed part of The Greg & Lucky Show duo, which hosted the drive-time slot. He also worked as a producer on numerous radio shows while at Primedia.

According to Ultimate Media director John Walls, “Greg’s experience as a radio producer will be invaluable. He knows what kind of content engages listeners and keeps them tuned in. His experience with digital and social media also means that he knows how to conceptualise and implement the kind of multi-platform radio and audio campaigns that are so in demand for our clients.”

Aldridge has an extensive resume that includes a degree in journalism from Rhodes University, producing a successful YouTube web series, interviews with some of the biggest local and international stars, including The Jacksons, and producing award-winning radio shows.

“I’ve been in the radio industry for over 10 years and have seen it change and evolve over those years, but one thing has remained the same: my dedication to creating quality content for the audience,” says Aldridge.

It’s this dedication that made him a natural choice for a role in Ultimate Media’s creative department that will see him creating content-based radio and audio solutions for clients.

“Ultimate Media is looking forward to having Greg on board; his passion for the medium is something we identify with and look forward to offering to our clients. Having an understanding of how creative radio can drive response for advertisers is something Ultimate Media prides itself in creating and we look forward to Greg contributing hugely to this area of the business,” says Ultimate Media director Simon Parkinson.

