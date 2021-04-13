Vodacom announces new brand tagline 'Further Together'

As the world transitions to recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vodacom is celebrating what the human spirit can achieve when combined with technology.

The new brand tagline, "Further Together" places the emphasis on how - through partnerships and collaboration - it's possible to connect everyone to the digital economy so that no one is left behind, says Balesh Sharma, Vodacom SA MD.

“Further Together” echoes Vodacom’s Africa.Connected stakeholder engagement approach, which identifies public-private partnerships as a key cornerstone of continued success in the digitisation of the continent. Strong collaboration will build a fair, inclusive and sustainable future.

Technology has played an important role in connecting people to lifesaving healthcare information in the past year alone. Vodacom’s partnership with Discovery Health, where customers could consult doctors virtually over video for free, is just one example of how joining technology with strategic partners can be beneficial.

The experience of these past 12 months of the Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated the critical role of connectivity and technology in keeping society, businesses and governments connected.