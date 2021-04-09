News & Insights

Promotions at Joe Public United

Growth leads to greatness

09 April 2021 - 14:43
Joe Public United believes every person has unlimited growth potential, and that by fueling their growth, it starts an unstoppable chain reaction that not only grows them but also its creative product, clients and the country. 

Joe Public would like to congratulate the following people on their promotions as they begin a new season of growth in the family.

Mpho Mabapa, integrated account manager. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Mpho Mabapa, integrated account manager. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Mxolisi Jiyane, junior strategist. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Mxolisi Jiyane, junior strategist. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Kelebogile Matshego, OPS & business analyst assistant. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Kelebogile Matshego, OPS & business analyst assistant. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Thato Manyongo, junior administrator. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Thato Manyongo, junior administrator. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Matimba Hlabela, junior UX/UI designer. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
Matimba Hlabela, junior UX/UI designer. Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED

