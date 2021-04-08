New MD for JCDecaux

Outdoor ad giant JCDecaux has appointed of Sebastian Musendo MD of its SA operation.

Musendo was head of supply chain strategy and transformation at Transnet and Tiger Brands’ group services executive with oversight of marketing, supply chain, customer care and IT. He held various leadership roles at SABMiller, including head of indirect spend, which included oversight of marketing spend.

Musendo says outdoor advertising is "one of the most resilient media outlets and we will leverage our unrivalled deep consumer insights to assist our partners in sustainably growing their brands and market presence".