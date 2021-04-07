Redzone discussion: The cross-line of culture and brand communications

More than ever, brands are weighing in on trending topics and chasing "social currency", but in 2021, is this a choice or a given? In our next live FM and Redzone digital discussion, we look at how modern-day culture drives brand communications and the demand on agency's and brands to connect to culture if they want to engage meaningfully with their consumers.

Join TILT's chief creative officer Arye Kellman, executive of smart home and content at Telkom, Wanda Mkhize, head of marketing at Tyme Bank, Linda Appie, head of digital & content at Wavemaker SA,Shaun Frazao and head of brand marketing at Momentum, Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, as they empower you with new insights and thinking to propel your brand's ascension into the 2021 zeitgeist.

Discussion details:

29 April 2021

09h00 – 10h00

Register here.