Joe Public United creates new brand identity for The Unlimited

To change is to undergo transformation. As a brand that looks into the future, aiming to "unlimit" people’s lives, The Unlimited realised that its corporate identity was not an accurate reflection of who they are. This philosophy of being unlimited even extends to the very nature of their business: The Unlimited is unconstrained by a product category.

Its identity was limiting and didn’t represent its challenger brand philosophy, which is a bold, daring approach to everything they do. The insurance company noticed a disconnect between who they are versus how they showed up visually.

Integrated brand and communications group Joe Public United’s strategic brand design team, Joe Public Shift, was tasked to create a new identity that would capture the essence of a brand as captivating, arresting and disruptive as The Unlimited.

“We knew we had to think outside the box and take a completely unconventional approach to this rebranding project. The new brand identity needed to be built off the principles behind this business – whose representation pays homage to the core reason they exist – to 'unlimit' people’s lives long into the future while always challenging the status quo. We got it right,” says Terri-Leigh Cassel, Joe Public Shift’s managing partner.

Emerging from Joe Public’s Cape Town agency, The Unlimited’s new identity is a perfect representation of who they are. The new font is bold, unapologetic and uncompromising, it reflects The Unlimited’s authentic challenger narrative of being completely "un". All the weights and styles have been merged into one variable font, making it unique and allows The Unlimited to express however and whatever they feel.

The "un" approach is central to stir all of the new brand material and as such, The Unlimited’s uncustomary nature is also seen in them not having one iconography style but many.

The new coral Pantone is eye-catching, bold and unashamed, a true reflection of its brand personality. Its new logo doesn’t play by the rules – it has unlimited versions – giving them an unlimited new brand identity.

