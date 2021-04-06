Operational efficiency shouldn’t come at the expense of customer experience

Companies today feel more pressure to be operationally efficient. That’s hardly surprising. The global economy has taken a battering over the past year or so, as has the average South African’s wallet. According to the Reserve Bank’s latest quarterly figures, real final consumption expenditure by households contracted 5.4% in 2020. This was more than the contraction in 2009 following the global financial crisis.

All of that means companies face very real pressure on their bottom lines. As a consequence, they may feel the need to lower operating costs by operating more efficiently. In a business context, operational efficiency can be defined as the ratio between an output gained from the business and an input to run a business operation. When improving operational efficiency, the output to input ratio improves.

But while operational efficiency is something to be desired, it shouldn’t come at the expense of good customer experience. While many of the output measures for operational efficiency – most notably revenue and customer growth – are also indicators of good customer experience, the two do not amount to the same thing. In fact, putting too much focus on operational efficiency can negatively affect customer experience, to the detriment of the organisation’s long-term viability.

That’s because leading with an operational efficiency mindset requires an inside-out approach. This involves reviewing technology and customer engagement channels and finding opportunities to replace analogue with digital, manual processes with automation and humans with artificial intelligence.

Though each of these steps is critical for building a competitive business in a modern economy, it cannot be assumed that these steps result in a better customer experience. In fact, not elevating customer experience to being the centre of the requirement and then working backwards to build operational efficiency around it adds a huge risk that the technology and process decisions will constrain your customer experience options. That almost always leads to suboptimal customer experiences that are hard to correct.

So, for example, a company might add a new option for customers to create their own quotes via its website, with the intention of reducing pressure on its contact centre, shortening processing times and saving it money. While that may be true in the short term, it may hurt the organisation in the longer term if the customer’s experience is negatively affected – or even just perceived to be affected. In fact, if this process is primarily driven by technology and efficiency and does not lead with the customer’s experience, it may result in more confusion, lower engagement and a higher drop-off.