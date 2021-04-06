The role of research in a rebranding process

Four reasons to rebrand

There are four primary reasons for undertaking a rebranding process:

your company is changing its name; your company is merging with another company, under a new name; your company wants to refresh its brand or improve consistency across touchpoints; or your company is repositioning itself to remain relevant .

In the first two cases, a rebrand is largely unavoidable. But the latter two tend to carry heightened risk, because branding changes are made voluntarily. And the last can be dicey, to say the least, because of the magnitude of change required. (Think Kia.)

To mitigate some of this risk, be clear on the ‘ob to be done by the rebrand. Why are you doing this? Where does it need to stretch to? What gaps will it fill? Are you wanting to be more progressive, keep up with the times, increase interest with a certain target market, compete better against new competitors, be more premium or just refresh?

Where the danger lies

Humans are sceptical of change, particularly when they’re invested — emotionally, financially, or otherwise — in the status quo. And in an age where consumers expect brands to connect with them, an alteration that doesn’t resonate can dissolve loyalty.

What’s more, a dramatic change, without warning, can be jarring for customers. Even if your rebranding is on point, your consumers could feel ambushed, so it’s important to prepare your target market for change and to think about its impact on brand equity.

Kia loyalists, for example, might have been comfortable with the old branding and the budget-car positioning — and the drastic shift in look, feel and messaging, if not managed carefully, could have alienated them. (Spoiler: It didn’t.)

What’s the answer? Know your consumer so well that you’re able to mitigate risk and deal with discomfort before it affects your brand equity. To do that, you need research.

Research is critical