Brand SA supports SMEs through leadership and networking sessions

Brand SA, the official marketing agency for the country, recently partnered with the Business Exchange and FedEx for a series of workshops designed to connect small business owners and learn from industry trailblazers who have found ways to keep their businesses going through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The on-going Covid-19 pandemic has brought the country to a standstill and many of those impacted are small business owners,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager of marketing. “Our small businesses have the greatest economic multiplier because they are not capital heavy and they are inclusive with the ability to employ diverse skilled labour; for this reason alone they need our support.”

Ntombela says Brand SA’s plan is to actively help small businesses recover and get many unemployed South Africans back to work in the most sustainable way possible. “We can make a valuable contribution through training and seminars and workshops to help these small businesses get back on their feet and back to work,” she says.

The first workshop was hosted in mid-March in Johannesburg with small business owners from diverse backgrounds, ethnicity, industries and age groups. It featured an inspirational and empowering talk by renowned sales, business & personal development coach Barry Mitchell, who engaged with the delegates on how to embrace their fears and challenges, and break the barriers keeping them from having the life they desire.

“As we look to the future and a post-pandemic world, we need to all play our part in supporting small businesses, not only do they close the employment gap by driving economic growth, but also transfer skills while driving economic recovery. This is something we can all get behind and is at the heart of our Play Your Part programme.”

For more information on Brand SA, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on Play Your Part, visit www.playyourpart.co.za or follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.

This article was paid for by Brand SA.