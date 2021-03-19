Brand SA moves masterclass online

The Brand SA Master Class on the Nation Brand equips strategic stakeholders, who are “national flag carriers” in their own right, with the necessary skills to profile the unique features and importance of the SA nation brand.

“By making these tools available online, we take ownership of our narrative as a nation, and we have an opportunity to shape the country’s reputation by promoting brand associations that are synonymous with the nation brand,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager of marketing.

Aimed at the public, businesses and academia, the masterclass includes an in-depth understanding of the country brand strengths, reputation and image drivers, as well as the country’s performance when paired with peer countries, its competitiveness.

It includes modules such as:

An introduction to nation brand;

Why countries engage in nation branding;

SA's country brand positioning;

Image and reputation;

Country brand competitiveness;

Country brand identity and brand architecture; and

Nation brand measures and tools.

“We ultimately want all South Africans to be empowered, know more about their country and how to promote it. This will assist in promoting our country in a cohesive manner.

“By moving this valuable resource online, we hope to connect our audiences with Brand SA to promote our country brand in the most effective way, and going digital is a more accessible medium to do that,” says Ntombela.

For more information on Brand SA, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This article was paid for by Brand SA.