Unilever’s norms of beauty

18 March 2021 - 05:00
Unilever's headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Unilever's headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Unilever, one of the world’s biggest advertisers, is to adopt a "clearer mission" of inclusive standards across all its beauty and personal care brands by dropping the word "normal" from packaging and advertising.

This is one of many steps it is taking to challenge "narrow beauty ideals, and work towards helping to end discrimination and advocate for a more inclusive vision of beauty".

The decision comes after consumer research showed that many groups believe the "impossible" beauty standards of global marketing make them feel inadequate or marginalised.

