Creative awards: How to find the touchpoints

Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer of the M&C Saatchi Group and chair of the Creative Circle, tells the FM that creative solutions to brand-building are now more important than ever. "The most powerful weapon humans have at this time is adaptability — and that goes for business leaders as well. Every day organisations are facing situations and they often just default to fear as they are forced to readjust ... agencies and clients must start to have bigger conversations about solutions and allow themselves to open the room up to new thinking and creative solutions."

Peter Khoury, chief creative officer at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and executive committee member of the Creative Circle, believes being nimble is the new operating paradigm. "What gives agencies a creative edge right now is those who have an ability to quickly look for, identify and then execute work off the opportunities they find."

Khoury says ad agencies have also been forced to change their approach. A time will come when enough businesses have access to the same data and technological advantages. "When we get to that point, what is it then that sets you apart? That makes people take notice or be loyal to you? It is going to come down to what you stand for, what you choose to do and ... say. Distinctive storytelling will play a bigger role than ever before. [By that] I do not mean television or radio ads, [but] the entire brand story made up of ... smaller stories and behaviours across touchpoints and also across years."

Khoury agrees with Mashigo that brand stewards must think differently and be more open to risk, hard as it is in the operating climate at present. "As a client, you have to know exactly what your brand stands for. Then make sure your agency knows that too, and the more generic and less specific you are, the riskier it is. Any work based off the brand’s soul can’t be wrong."

Mashigo calls for bigger and bolder conversations with clients. Khoury says the more a brand trusts that an agency understands its DNA, "the more open it will be to exploring work that challenges and redefines".