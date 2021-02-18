Marketing tips: Empathise and trust your gut

While it may not have the reach and influence of its closest competitors, Chicken Licken remains a marketing case study for how so-called challenger brands should operate.

And its recent success is largely due to MD Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, who tops the just-released Loeries rankings as the country’s leading marketer.

Last year she made history as the first second-generation winner of the marketing leadership award, an honour her late father, George Sombonos, the founder of the business, received in 2013.

The story goes that Sombonos bought Chicken Licken’s fried chicken recipe from the owner of a fast-food outlet in Texas for $1,000 and introduced it to the local Dairy Den operation. Later he opened the first Chicken Licken restaurant in 1981 on the site of the Dairy Den, and the rest is history.

Chicken Licken is the now the largest fried chicken franchise in the world that is not US-owned. Sombonos died in 2016 and his daughter took over.

She tells the FM that marketing during the pandemic has been challenging, to say the least. "We’ve had to adapt and be nimble in terms of changing decisions and plans based on what our consumers need [and] what is possible within the lockdown restrictions as well as budget restraints, while ensuring that we do not change our brand tone or positioning."

The brand has a highly engaged social audience who, once the lockdown began, were "begging for us to open or sell to them in other ways … unfortunately we could not oblige, but we kept on interacting with them socially and even created and served them a brand advert tapping into their actual social behaviour during this time".