Covid-19 has changed everything. Has your marketing plan kept up?

Kantar’s eight-wave global Covid-19 Barometer study tapped into the ever-changing attitudes of over 150,000 consumers, helping marketers keep their fingers on the pulse of changes brought about by coronavirus, so brands can better understand the impact of the pandemic and the ensuing changing consumer behaviours.

Following on from that, findings from Kantar’s Global Business Compass Survey, conducted among 4,500 business leaders with over 900 of them C-suite, can help your business navigate the unknown with insights to contextualise, align and inform your recovery strategy in 2021 and beyond.

Join the FM Redzone, Arye Kellman (chief creative officer at TILT), Ivan Moroke, (CEO, Kantar South Africa) and Natalie Otte (chief client officer, Kantar) as they distil the SA-specific findings of both studies, conducted in more than 60 markets, to unpack learnings so you can identify growth opportunities for both your brand and your business.

9 March 2021 at 09h00 – 10h00