The year 2021 will be about putting people first, says Everlytic

Companies have had to reinvent many of their traditional business processes to remain operational while ensuring the safety of their employees during the turbulent events of the past year. Communicating with all stakeholders has become more important, and will affect the trends influencing these engagements in 2021 and beyond.

Prioritising internal comms

Many CEOs have already used the pandemic as the opportune time to rethink the way they work and communicate. Internal communications, with its focus on engaging employees, sharing information, and creating a company culture will require a fundamentally different viewpoint to be successful in the journey to come.

Internal communication must remove as many barriers as possible for employees to access the content and systems they need to remain productive. Having an internal communications strategy that reflects how this different environment will affect mental health and wellness of employees, will be a trend in the new year.

Remember privacy

With the implementation of the Popia Act around the corner, companies only have a few months to get their systems ready to reflect an increased focus on data privacy and security.

It will also change how businesses can communicate with their customers. For instance, people must now opt-in for e-mail and SMS messages, there must be a relevant privacy notice in place, and the unsubscribe process must be comprehensively audited. Non-compliance will carry significant financial fines and reputational damage if the company is found guilty. This means that any marketing campaign and communication that gets disseminated must adhere to the regulatory framework.

Understanding customers better

Even before the lockdown, data science was a growing field. But as companies need to differentiate themselves better thanks to more challenging economic conditions, they will refocus to embrace predictive analytics and gain a better understanding of their customers.

With the rise of clean data gathering tools that are supported by omnichannel platforms, decisionmakers will understand even more from their data. Nothing is unimportant when it comes to customer data. Everything has the power to inform how goals for the business are created going forward.

Everything from transactional customer data to customer behaviour tracking can significantly influence how products are developed. However, it's in the personalisation of communications with customers where more value can be added as people will feel the business has a better understanding of their requirements and who they are.

More than just retention