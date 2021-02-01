Loeries official rankings for 2020 released

For the third consecutive year advertising agency Joe Public United tops the leader board in the Loeries official ranking for individual advertising agencies, with Impact BBDO Dubai in second position and The Odd Number in third.

This year Joe Public United is three places higher in the overall regional agency group, taking the top position. BBDO comes second and FP7 McCann third in this section. Joe Public also takes top spot in the overall ranking by an agency for SA. In second position is The Odd Number and in third TBWA Hunt Lascaris SA.

Published since 2010, the Loeries official rankings are an independent measure of the most innovative brands, agencies, organisations and individuals across Africa and the Middle East in the brand communication space.

For the second consecutive year Chicken Licken is the leading brand in the Loeries official rankings. BBC Studios come second, and Mastercard is third.

The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.

Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj says the Loeries rankings are a gauge of the most creative brands, agencies and individuals across Africa and the Middle East. “Every organisation and individual ranked has created work that proves that our region truly has some of the best global creative talent. This year we are including three years’ worth of data to ensure a clearer view of the brands, agencies and individuals who consistently create work that has a positive impact on society.”

Overall ranking by brand

Chicken Licken BBC Studios Mastercard Nedbank An-Nahar Newspaper First for Women Novomed Allergy Clinic Ikea Hype Magazine & Tears Foundation KFC

Overall ranking by agency – Africa and the Middle East

Joe Public United Impact BBDO Dubai The Odd Number FP7 McCann Dubai TBWA Hunt Lascaris SA FoxP2 Memac Ogilvy Dubai Ogilvy Johannesburg King James Group Saatchi & Saatchi

Overall regional agency group

Joe Public United BBDO FP7 McCann Ogilvy EMEA TBWA\ Dentsu Africa FCB MEA King James Group Publicis Groupe Africa VML

Overall ranking by agency – SA

Joe Public United The Odd Number TBWA Hunt Lascaris SA FoxP2 Ogilvy Johannesburg King James Group Ogilvy Cape Town HelloFCB+ Promise Jane Says Design

The full Loeries official rankings for 2020 can be accessed at loeries.com.