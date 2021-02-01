News & Insights

Loeries official rankings for 2020 released

01 February 2021 - 13:05
Picture: SUPPLIED/JOE PUBLIC UNITED
For the third consecutive year advertising agency Joe Public United tops the leader board in the Loeries official ranking for individual advertising agencies, with Impact BBDO Dubai in second position and The Odd Number in third.

This year Joe Public United is three places higher in the overall regional agency group, taking the top position. BBDO comes second and FP7 McCann third in this section. Joe Public also takes top spot in the overall ranking by an agency for SA. In second position is The Odd Number and in third TBWA Hunt Lascaris SA.

Published since 2010, the Loeries official rankings are an independent measure of the most innovative brands, agencies, organisations and individuals across Africa and the Middle East in the brand communication space.

For the second consecutive year Chicken Licken is the leading brand in the Loeries official rankings. BBC Studios come second, and Mastercard is third.

The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.

Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj says the Loeries rankings are a gauge of the most creative brands, agencies and individuals across Africa and the Middle East. “Every organisation and individual ranked has created work that proves that our region truly has some of the best global creative talent. This year we are including three years’ worth of data to ensure a clearer view of the brands, agencies and individuals who consistently create work that has a positive impact on society.”

Overall ranking by brand

  1. Chicken Licken
  2. BBC Studios
  3. Mastercard
  4. Nedbank
  5. An-Nahar Newspaper
  6. First for Women
  7. Novomed Allergy Clinic
  8. Ikea
  9. Hype Magazine & Tears Foundation
  10. KFC

Overall ranking by agency – Africa and the Middle East

  1. Joe Public United
  2. Impact BBDO Dubai
  3. The Odd Number
  4. FP7 McCann Dubai
  5. TBWA Hunt Lascaris SA
  6. FoxP2
  7. Memac Ogilvy Dubai
  8. Ogilvy Johannesburg
  9. King James Group
  10. Saatchi & Saatchi

Overall regional agency group

  1. Joe Public United
  2. BBDO
  3. FP7 McCann
  4. Ogilvy EMEA
  5. TBWA\
  6. Dentsu Africa
  7. FCB MEA
  8. King James Group
  9. Publicis Groupe Africa
  10. VML

Overall ranking by agency – SA

  1. Joe Public United
  2. The Odd Number
  3. TBWA Hunt Lascaris SA
  4. FoxP2
  5. Ogilvy Johannesburg
  6. King James Group
  7. Ogilvy Cape Town
  8. HelloFCB+
  9. Promise
  10. Jane Says Design

The full Loeries official rankings for 2020 can be accessed at loeries.com.

The big take-out:

While Joe Public United’s top spot in the official Loeries Rankings for 2020 should be no surprise, The Odd Number’s second and third position in the SA and regional agency ranking makes it an agency to watch.

Five Grands Prix and making Loeries history

Overall, 1,217 brands were represented by 470 agencies from 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East
