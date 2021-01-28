News & Insights

Grey SA ups its profile

28 January 2021 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/viteethumb
Picture: 123RF/viteethumb

In an effort to convince companies of the value of advertising during the pandemic, Grey SA has launched a billboard campaign to market itself to potential clients and future talent.

"I doubt there’s an advertising agency in the country that hasn’t had to deal with clients cutting budgets in the months following our first descent into lockdown," says Grey SA CEO Paul Jackson. "Adspend plummeted across almost every category, and brand-building initiatives ground to a halt, despite our advice to the contrary."

Jackson says there is a century of evidence to back the benefits of advertising during a downturn, but it seldom gets an airing beyond planning departments.

Advertising and creative development during Covid-19 ​

This is a time for brands to focus on what consumers are feeling and to use creativity to create positive messages of hope as an investment in a ...
News & Insights
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Elon Musk crashes brand rankings
News & Insights
2.
Advertising takes a social justice stand
News & Insights
3.
Obituary: Dick Reed, doyen of the industry
News & Insights
4.
The Loeries and Brand SA work together to tell ...
News & Insights
5.
Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.