Grey SA ups its profile

In an effort to convince companies of the value of advertising during the pandemic, Grey SA has launched a billboard campaign to market itself to potential clients and future talent.

"I doubt there’s an advertising agency in the country that hasn’t had to deal with clients cutting budgets in the months following our first descent into lockdown," says Grey SA CEO Paul Jackson. "Adspend plummeted across almost every category, and brand-building initiatives ground to a halt, despite our advice to the contrary."

Jackson says there is a century of evidence to back the benefits of advertising during a downturn, but it seldom gets an airing beyond planning departments.