Elon Musk crashes brand rankings

The closest link SA has to the 2021 Brand Finance Global Value ranking is tech entrepreneur and Pretoria-born Elon Musk’s Tesla electric car company, which is the fastest-growing on a list of 500. Its brand value has increased by close to 160%, to $32bn. The company’s market capitalisation has grown by $500bn over the past year, making it worth as much as the world’s nine largest automobile manufacturers combined.

Apart from Tesla’s success it has been a difficult year for most traditional car marques, as four in five brands have either depreciated in value or stagnated.

Last year’s most valuable brand, Mercedes-Benz (down 10% to $58.2bn), has lost the most brand value of all auto manufacturers. The iconic German car company struggled to formulate a coherent electric mobility strategy and to communicate a clear vision for its electric car models. The company slipped in the ranking behind Toyota (up 2% to $59.5bn).

By comparison, SA’s most valuable brand, MTN, is worth just over $3bn and does not come close to making the 500 list.

The pandemic has also changed the nature of this year’s ranking. Aided by the increased demand for home deliveries and safe means of travel during the pandemic, Uber’s brand value jumped 34% to $20.5bn and it entered the top 100 at 82nd.

Bricks-and-mortar retailers that leveraged technology to offer online delivery and develop digital in-store improvements have also fared well during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Walmart (up 20% to $93.2bn) has inched up to sixth place in the overall ranking.