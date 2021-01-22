Joe Public United welcomes the Cell C account to its stable

Joe Public United has been appointed as the lead agency to deliver a fully integrated service for mobile operator Cell C. “We are excited to begin this journey with Joe Public United and are looking at finding meaningful ways to grow our brand.

"In selecting a partner, we looked not only to work with the best strategically minded business partners, but also the best creative minds in the industry. We found this rare mix in Joe Public United,” said Hazel Chimhandamba, executive head of marketing at Cell C.

Joe Public United is equally excited by the challenge of partnering with Cell C in its growth ambitions. The agency group’s full-service offering is ideally placed to service the many facets of the brand’s integrated account. In doing so, Joe Public United relishes the opportunity to optimise Cell C communications with effective creative solutions, based on rigorous, insight-driven strategies that deliver on Cell C’s business objectives.

“An important aspect of the partnership is that Cell C and Joe Public United have a purpose-led approach and a people-centric philosophy in common. This was evident in the pitch strategy and creative that was presented by the agency, and played an important role in why we chose to work with Joe Public,” said Chimhandamba.

“If you wake a Joe Publican in the middle of the night and ask them what our purpose is, they’ll say, ‘the growth of our people, clients, and country’, without batting an eyelid. And having an opportunity to apply our growth purpose to Cell C’s business when their drive is to place both their staff and their customers at the centre of what they do complements our philosophy perfectly,” said Mpume Ngobese, co-MD of Joe Public Johannesburg.

“Covid-19 has placed an untold strain on us all, but keeping people and their growth at the top of our minds will continue to see us weathering the storm with direction and purpose — now with a new like-minded partner at our side,” said Ngobese.

This article was paid for by Joe Public.