Programmatic ad buying: let the technology choose

Programmatic ad buying — the use of software to buy digital advertising — is set to accelerate exponentially in the local market this year. This is driven in part by the growth of online commerce and media consumption as SA approaches having been under pandemic lockdown for a year.

"Covid-19 has created immense constraints on consumer demand and, in response, brands will be looking to get more value for a far reduced spend," Brave Group chief future officer Musa Kalenga tells the FM. "This is where programmatic [buying] can be advantageous, as it is all about improving cost and resource efficiency."

Joe Steyn-Begley from digital agency Mark 1 says: "Most, if not all, major brands have adopted programmatic buying in some way, shape or form over the past few years, so it’s safe to say the adoption growth has reached its peak. But programmatic spend will continue to rise as budgets shift from traditional media."

A key trend, Steyn-Begley says, will be for marketers to take on their own programmatic buying in-house. "While this shift is happening globally, several local brands have already started to make the move or are discussing plans to do so. This is across all digital media buying, with paid social and search advertising normally the first channels that brands take ownership of."

Steyn-Begley has just become MD of Carbon 1, born out of Mark 1 to advise on best-in-class technologies to automate marketing and advertising processes.

Chris Botha, group MD of Park Advertising, which owns The MediaShop and Meta Media, says programmatic advertising has three key advantages: a guaranteed audience at a biddable and competitive price, access to data that can be extracted from the purchase and the acknowledged performance the media platform delivers.