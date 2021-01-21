A summary: The story behind market segmentation in SA
The in-depth back story behind market segmentation in SA will feature as two articles in this Ebony+Ivory Blog Series for Marketers.
Below is a useful summary of key points.
“Post AMPS Landscape: Play It As it Lies” takes us on a journey through the life of AMPS (All Media and Product Survey) from its first release in 1975 to the April 2016 final release — covering four decades in which its data was the backbone of marketing and advertising strategy and media planning in SA.
- Released on a rolling basis about every six months, AMPS’s comprehensive demographic database profiled adult consumers (15+ years) nationally and was overlaid with audience data covering all forms of traditional media, which made it indispensable to media strategists.
- As well as audience data, Amps provided wide-ranging insights on consumer behaviour, life stage, attitudes, and lifestyle, with multiple socioeconomic indicators ranging from motor vehicle and home ownership to activities, interests, and retail shopping behaviour.
- The survey data was supplemented by the Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS), often referred to as people meters, and the Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMS), known as radio diaries.
- Amps included purchasing and consumption information on a wide range of product categories and brands and retail outlets.
In the post-AMPS age, there are multiple surveys from which to consolidate media plans and marketing strategies (see the full list in Ebony+Ivory blog). This leaves marketers and media professionals asking, “How do we navigate our way through this multi-methodology multi-source data pool to create a collective meta-analysis for market and media segmentation?”
The third article “LSM to SEM: Finding the golden Cord” explains the transition from Living Standards Measure (LSM) to Socioeconomic Measure (SEM).
Series co-author, Gordon Muller notes that at a functional level SEM represents the most recent iteration of a national socio-economic segmentation model and it fulfils the same macro-segmentation function as LSM.
- SEM uses 14 variables to compute various data points and clusters. Nine of the 14 variables deployed as predictors in SEM are totally consistent with AMPS LSM.
- However comparatively, for instance, SEM is not as heavily dependent on households durables and technology items, as the historical LSM had been.
- Compared with AMPS LSM, there is a stronger focus on fixed structural items in SEM, such as household building materials, and access to amenities such as water and toilets.
- Other lifestyle indicators, such as home security systems and ownership of a motor vehicle, are built into the segmentation model.
